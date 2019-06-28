2019 Africa Cup of Nations: CAF appoints Ethiopian referee Bamlak Tessema Weyesa for Ghana-Cameroon clash

Ethiopian referee Bamlak Tessema Weyesa will handle Ghana's second group F match against Cameroon at the Ismailia Stadium.

The 38-year old will be assisted by Mohammed Abdullah Ibrahim from Sudan and Gilbert Kipkoech Cheruiyot from Kenya.

Fourth official for the match is Mustapha Ghorbal from Algeria with Manuel Irenio Lopes Nascimento from Guinea Bissau as the match commissioner.

General Coordinator for the game will be Titus Haimbili Kunamuene from Namibia.

Ghana need a win to breathe life back into their campaign after an opening day 2-2 draw with Benin.

Cameroon edged Guinea Bissau 1-0 to make a winning start.