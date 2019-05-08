2019 Africa Cup of Nations: CAF grabs Continental Tires as new sponsor for tournament

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reached a deal with Continental Tires to sponsor the continent's flagship football competition the Africa Cup of Nations.

An official announcement will be made on 13 May, 2019 at CAF's headquarters in Cairo.

Continental Tires, the leading German premium tyre manufacturer, as a long history of football sponsoring all over the world.

This is the first time it is venturing into Africa football following massive changes under new President Ahmad Ahamd that is drawing corporate interest.

The massive sponsorship deal is a another huge success for CAF President Ahmad Ahmad who wants to make the continent's governing body and its products attractive.

Last year, CAF signed a major deal with global leader in payments VISA to sponsor the continent's flagship football competition this June in Egypt.

It is the third sponsor to have joined in to sponsor CAF after the deal with betting company 1Xbet and Visa