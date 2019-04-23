2019 Africa Cup of Nations: CAF Opens Media Accreditation for final tournament

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that the media accreditation process for the final tournament of the Total Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019 has been opened.

The media accreditation process for the Total Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt 2019 opens from Tuesday, 23 April 2019 to Friday 31 May 2019.

Media interested in covering the official draw and final tournament can apply for accreditation through the CAF Media Channel via www.cafonline.com. Approval to access the CAF Media Channel does not mean you have been granted accreditation.

All applications are subject to confirmation. Confirmation will NOT be on a first-come, first-served basis. Successful applicants will be notified and provided with further information in due course. Furthermore, please be advised that international applicants are responsible for securing their own visas.