2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon coach Clarence Seedorf confident of winning the midfield battle against Ghana

Cameroon coach Clarence Seedorf is confident his side will win the game from midfield, insisting his key weapon lies in that department.

The champions, who opened their defence of the title with a convincing 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau will face Ghana at the Ismailia Stadium in the second group game on Saturday.

Ahead of the big game, the former Netherlands and AC Milan player insists his team are poised for victory against Ghana.

“Ghana has quality and I know it is going to be a tough match but we are prepared. We will entertain compact defence and attack when we pick on Ghana. Pressing from the midfield is our key weapon,” he said in a pre-match conference.

Cameroon beat Ghana two years ago in the semi finals enroute to claiming their fifth title.

The Black Stars will be seeking revenge especially after opening their campaign with a 2-2 draw with Benin.