2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon coach Clarence Seedorf insists the pressure is on Ghana

Cameroon coach Clarence Seedorf insists the Black Stars of Ghana are under pressure to beat them in the second group F game at the Nations Cup.

Ghana drew their opening game against the Squirrels of Benin and need a win against Cameroon to enhance their chances of progress to the last 16.

Meanwhile, Cameroon began the defence of their title with a 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau.

"The rivalry between Ghana and Cameroon will be forever but we will take each game as it comes and we will go in very hard," Seedorf said at the pre-match press conference on Friday.

"We will play for victory but obviously the tactics and pressure is on them [Ghana] because they drew their first game and we won our first game.

"We know that Ghana will have to come forward, attack and push their full-backs forward.

"They have a lot of great individual quality as well and we need to limit that. We have to play as a team, be compact."