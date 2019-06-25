2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon coach Clarence Seedorf insists they are focused despite bonus row

Cameroon coach Clarence Seedorf has dispelled reports that the Indomitable Lions are not ready for the Nations Cup after arriving in Egypt late following a bonus dispute.

The defending Champions were the last to arrive in Cairo a day after the tournament began in the North African country.

However, the former Dutch international insists his players are ready to defend the title despite their pre-tournament troubles.

"All teams in the world at some point in their history experience such troubles,” said the four-time Champions League winner, “but it will not affect our morale or our preparations.”

"Actually the bonus crisis has reinforced the team spirit and the determination within the squad to perform well. There was some tension but the players have behaved maturely and they've decided to be here to fight for Cameroon.

"The players have maintained the same intensity and concentration. The team is ready and they can't wait to start the first match," he said.

Cameroon begin their AFCON campaign on Tuesday against Guinea Bissau before facing Ghana on Saturday.