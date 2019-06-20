2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon coach warns Ghana and Group F opponents

Cameroon coach Clarence Seedorf has sent a strong message to Ghana and the other Group F opponents that they will be a difficult.

The former Holland international says the defending champions “in good shape and positive” for the tournament, which starts on Friday, 21 June, 2019.

The Indomitable Lions face Guinea-Bissau in their opener before engaging four-time champions Ghana and Benin.

''I believe we have regained international respect thanks to some great performances after missing out on the World Cup in Russia last year,'' Seedorf said.

''No one is going to have an easy time against us.''