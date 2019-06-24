GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon striker Tagueu ruled out of tournament with heart problem

Published on: 24 June 2019
2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon striker Tagueu ruled out of tournament with heart problem
Diederrick Joel Tagueu

Cameroon forward Diederrick Joel Tagueu has been ruled out the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations due to a heart problem just a day before their first group game.

The Indomitable Lions open their campaign against Guinea Bissau on Tuesday and the 25-year-old was in contention to feature.

Tagueu was detected with a heart disease which has forced him out of a tournament he was going to feature for the very first time.

Tagueu netted 10 goals in 33 games for Maritimo in the Portuguese top-flight which earned him a place in Cameroon's final 23-man squad.

The Cameroon Football Federation are expected to write to CAF so as to replace him with another player.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments