2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroonian referee Alioum Alioum to handle Algeria-Senegal final

Cameroonian referee Alioum Alioum will handle tonight's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final between Algeria and Senegal, the Confederation of African Football has announced.

The 37-year-old will be assisted by Evarist Menkouande and Elvis Nguegoue on the lines.

Sudanese Walid Ali will act as the third assistant with Eric Castane as the fourth official.

Alioum has a wealth of experience and handled several big games on the continent since 2010.

In 2013 he took charge of the Cairo Derby in CAF Champions League.

Alioum in charge of the tournament opener between Egypt and Zimbabwe.