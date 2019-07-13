2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Carthage Eagles, the dream revives after 15 years

After a disappointing group stage with three draws in as many games, Alain Giresse’s Tunisia will play this Sunday their seventh semifinal in the history of the Total Africa Cup of Nations.

Captain Youssef Msakni and his teammates came back from a long distance. Carthage Eagles had to wait for the fateful shootout against Ghana to clinch their ticket to the quarter-finals of the Egypt 2019 tournament.

At this stage of the competition, the Tunisians began to fuel up and managed a convincing 3-0 victory over tournament surprise package Madagascar; the team that captured eyes and hearts since Day 1.

For Ferjani Sassi, scorer against Madagascar, Tunisia is gaining strength especially after the three draws in the group stage. "After three difficult matches in the first round, we gained momentum in the knockout stages.

The bottom line for us now is qualifying in the semifinals, 15 years since we last did that”, he said.

This Sunday at the June 30 stadium in Cairo, Tunisia will have to fight against favorites Senegal.

Carthage Eagles can count on the support of their fans since four charter flights are scheduled, two on Saturdays and two on Sunday, for the transport of fans willing to lend a hand to their national team.

