2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Charismatic Egyptian President Sisi inspects facilities ahead of Afcon start

Egypt President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi has inspected facilities for the Nations Cup later this month.

The North Africans were granted hosting rights of the 2019 African Cup of Nations, to be held 21 June to 19 July, after winning a majority of votes in a January meeting of the executive committee of the Confederation of African Football.

The Egyptian President has been touring the stadia inspect final preparations ahead of the tournament , expressing his hope that it will be a positive push for the Egyptian sports field due to the exerted advanced development in infrastructure.

The President also visited the playing body affirming his support for the team and assured them of the necessary assistance to aid them to success.

Egypt beat Guinea 3-1 in their final preparatory game on Sunday.

The Pharoahs have been drawn in Group A at the African Nations Cup along with DR Congo, Uganda and Zimbabwe.