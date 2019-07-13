2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Check head-to-head between AFCON semi-finalist

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations is drawing nearer to a close after the competition began with 24 countries but there are only four standing for the coveted trophy.

Four teams, two from North Africa and two from West Africa will slug it out for the trophy in Egypt.

Nigeria, Tunisia and Algeria are all for champions with Senegal chasing their first triumph since reaching the finals in 2002.

Senegal will face 2004 champions Tunisia in the first semifinals on Sunday with three times champions Nigeria squaring up against Algeria.

Below are the head-to-head stats between the teams:

Senegal – Tunisia

14.11.1965 (Group stage) Tunis Senegal 0-0 Tunisia

31.01.2002 (Group stage) Kayes Senegal 0-0 Tunisia

07.02.2004 (Quarterfinal) Rades Tunisia 1-0 Senegal

23.01.2008 (Group stage) Tamale Tunisia 2-2 Senegal

15.01.2017 (Group stage) Franceville Senegal 2-0 Tunisia

Algeria – Nigeria

22.03.1980 (Final) Lagos Nigeria 3-0 Algeria

10.03.1982 (Group stage) Benghazi Algeria 2-1 Nigeria

11.03.1984 (Group stage) Bouake Algeria 0-0 Nigeria

23.03.1988 (Semifinal) Rabat Nigeria 1-1 (9-8 on penalties) Algeria

02.03.1990 (Group stage) Algiers Algeria 5-1 Nigeria

16.03.1990 (Final) Algiers Algeria 1-0 Nigeria

21.01.2002 (Group stage) Bamako Nigeria 1-0 Algeria

30.01.2010 (Third place) Benguela Nigeria 1-0 Algeria