GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Check head-to-head between AFCON semi-finalist

Published on: 13 July 2019
2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Check head-to-head between AFCON semi-finalist
Idrissa Gana Gueye of Senegal celebrating scoring to 1-0 during the 2019 African Cup of Nations match between Senegal and Benin at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on July 10,2019. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations is drawing nearer to a close after the competition began with 24 countries but there are only four standing for the coveted trophy. 

Four teams, two from North Africa and two from West Africa will slug it out for the trophy in Egypt.

Nigeria, Tunisia and Algeria are all for champions with Senegal chasing their first triumph since reaching the finals in 2002.

Senegal will face 2004 champions Tunisia in the first semifinals on Sunday with three times champions Nigeria squaring up against Algeria.

Below are the head-to-head stats between the teams: 

Senegal – Tunisia

14.11.1965 (Group stage)     Tunis              Senegal 0-0 Tunisia

31.01.2002 (Group stage)     Kayes            Senegal 0-0 Tunisia

07.02.2004 (Quarterfinal)     Rades             Tunisia 1-0 Senegal

23.01.2008 (Group stage)     Tamale           Tunisia 2-2 Senegal

15.01.2017 (Group stage)     Franceville     Senegal 2-0 Tunisia

 

Algeria – Nigeria

22.03.1980 (Final)                  Lagos             Nigeria 3-0 Algeria

10.03.1982 (Group stage)     Benghazi        Algeria 2-1 Nigeria

11.03.1984 (Group stage)     Bouake           Algeria 0-0 Nigeria

23.03.1988 (Semifinal)          Rabat             Nigeria 1-1 (9-8 on penalties) Algeria

02.03.1990 (Group stage)     Algiers            Algeria 5-1 Nigeria

16.03.1990 (Final)                  Algiers            Algeria 1-0 Nigeria

21.01.2002 (Group stage)     Bamako          Nigeria 1-0 Algeria

30.01.2010 (Third place)       Benguela        Nigeria 1-0 Algeria

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments