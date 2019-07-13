2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Check head-to-head between AFCON semi-finalist

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations is drawing nearer to a close after the competition began with 24 countries but there are only four standing for the coveted trophy.
Four teams, two from North Africa and two from West Africa will slug it out for the trophy in Egypt.
Nigeria, Tunisia and Algeria are all for champions with Senegal chasing their first triumph since reaching the finals in 2002.
Senegal will face 2004 champions Tunisia in the first semifinals on Sunday with three times champions Nigeria squaring up against Algeria.
Below are the head-to-head stats between the teams:
Senegal – Tunisia
14.11.1965 (Group stage) Tunis Senegal 0-0 Tunisia
31.01.2002 (Group stage) Kayes Senegal 0-0 Tunisia
07.02.2004 (Quarterfinal) Rades Tunisia 1-0 Senegal
23.01.2008 (Group stage) Tamale Tunisia 2-2 Senegal
15.01.2017 (Group stage) Franceville Senegal 2-0 Tunisia
Algeria – Nigeria
22.03.1980 (Final) Lagos Nigeria 3-0 Algeria
10.03.1982 (Group stage) Benghazi Algeria 2-1 Nigeria
11.03.1984 (Group stage) Bouake Algeria 0-0 Nigeria
23.03.1988 (Semifinal) Rabat Nigeria 1-1 (9-8 on penalties) Algeria
02.03.1990 (Group stage) Algiers Algeria 5-1 Nigeria
16.03.1990 (Final) Algiers Algeria 1-0 Nigeria
21.01.2002 (Group stage) Bamako Nigeria 1-0 Algeria
30.01.2010 (Third place) Benguela Nigeria 1-0 Algeria