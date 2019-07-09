2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Check the head-to-head record between quarter finalist

After over two weeks of exciting football in Egypt, the boys have been separated men with the last eight remaining.
Interestingly, debutants and surprise package Madagascar join the likes of Benin and South Africa as giant killers at the tournament.
Below are the head-to-head records between the last eight teams;
Senegal v Benin
Have not met before in AFCON history
Nigeria v South Africa
10.02.2000 Lagos (Semifinal) Nigeria 2-0 South Africa
31.01.2004 Monastir (Group stage) Nigeria 4-0 South Africa
Algeria v Cote d’Ivoire
12.01.1968 Addis Ababa (Group stage) Cote d’Ivoire 3-0 Algeria
13.03.1988 Casablanca (Group stage) Cote d’Ivoire 1-1 Algeria
05.03.1990 Algiers (Group stage) Algeria 3-0 Cote d’Ivoire
13.01.1992 Ziguinchor (Group stage) Cote d’Ivoire 3-0 Algeria
24.01.2010 Cabinda (Quarterfinal) Cote d’Ivoire 2-3 Algeria
30.01.2013 Rustenburg (Group stage) Algeria 2-2 Cote d’Ivoire
01.02.2015 Malabo (Quarterfinal) Cote d’Ivoire 3-1 Algeria
Madagascar v Tunisia
Have not met before in AFCON history