2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Check the head-to-head record between quarter finalist

After over two weeks of exciting football in Egypt, the boys have been separated men with the last eight remaining.

Interestingly, debutants and surprise package Madagascar join the likes of Benin and South Africa as giant killers at the tournament.

Below are the head-to-head records between the last eight teams;

Senegal v Benin

Have not met before in AFCON history

Nigeria v South Africa

10.02.2000 Lagos (Semifinal) Nigeria 2-0 South Africa

31.01.2004 Monastir (Group stage) Nigeria 4-0 South Africa

Algeria v Cote d’Ivoire

12.01.1968 Addis Ababa (Group stage) Cote d’Ivoire 3-0 Algeria

13.03.1988 Casablanca (Group stage) Cote d’Ivoire 1-1 Algeria

05.03.1990 Algiers (Group stage) Algeria 3-0 Cote d’Ivoire

13.01.1992 Ziguinchor (Group stage) Cote d’Ivoire 3-0 Algeria

24.01.2010 Cabinda (Quarterfinal) Cote d’Ivoire 2-3 Algeria

30.01.2013 Rustenburg (Group stage) Algeria 2-2 Cote d’Ivoire

01.02.2015 Malabo (Quarterfinal) Cote d’Ivoire 3-1 Algeria

Madagascar v Tunisia

Have not met before in AFCON history