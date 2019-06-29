2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Clarence Seedorf expects Eto'o visit to inspire Indomitable Lions against Black Stars

Head coach of Cameroon Clarence Seedorf is expecting Samuel Eto'o's visit to enliven his players ahead of their showdown against Ghana at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Eto'o and the Dutchman were teammates at Real Madrid, and the former Cameroon striker – who won 118 caps – paid a visit to the Indomitable Lions camp as they prepare to square off against Ghana in the second Group F game in Ismailia.

"Ghana have a strong team. When my brother Eto'o visited, it was positive for the team," Seedorf said at his pre-match press conference.

Cameroon go into the game knowing a victory to go with their opening 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau would take them through to the knockout stage.