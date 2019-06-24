2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Confident Ghana captain Andre Ayew fires Benin warning

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has warned Benin that will come out all guns blazing when they clash in their opening group match at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt on Tuesday.

The Black Stars take on the Squirrels in their opening Group F match in Ismaila on Tuesday as they kick off their campaign to grab a fifth title.

Ghana have spent the past two weeks camping in the United Arab Emirates and Ayew says their excellent camping will help them brush side their West African neighbours.

"I am very confident because we are coming into the tournament with good preparations and I have confidence in my team and that doesn't mean we are underrating any team," Ayew said at the pre-match conference on Monday.

"We will work hard and get results match after match."

Ghana held their first major training in Egypt on Saturday night ahead of their Group opener on Tuesday.

The four-time champions landed in Cairo on Friday from their camping base in Dubai, UAE.

All 23 players were involved in the work out session at the Suez Canal Sports Complex- a designated training ground for the tournament.

The team's fitness coach Paul Maxwell started the session before head coach Kwesi Appiah took charge with some tactical work.

Ghana are preparing to face West African neighbours Benin on Tuesday at the Ismaily Stadium in Group F.