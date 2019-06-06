2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Crocked Nuhu Musah leaves Ghana's training camp to Swiss side St Gallen

Injured defender Nuhu Musah has been granted permission to leave Ghana's pre-2019 Africa Cup of Nations training camp in Dubai.

A statement on the Ghana FA website said: ''Switzerland based Ghanaian defender, Nuhu Musah, has been granted permission to travel back to Switzerland at the request of his club, St. Gallen

''Musah sustained an injury during Black Stars training last Wednesday.

''After an initial medical examination by the Black Stars medical team, Nuhu has been permitted to return to his club for further assessment. Nuhu, will be accompanied by Team Psychologist, Dr Patrick Ofori.''

Musah departure means Ghana's provisional squad has been reduced to 28 ahead of the naming of the final 23-man squad.