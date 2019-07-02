2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Defender Joseph Aidoo gets first start against Guinea-Bissau

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has named Genk defender Joseph Aidoo in his starting line-up for the crucial match against Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday.

Aidoo, who made 33 appearances in the Belgium top-flight last season, gets his first start of the tournament after Jonathan Mensah failed to recover from a knock he sustained against Cameroon.

The 23-year-old will form a partnership with returnee John Boye in central defence.

Ghana were one of the favourites to win the Africa Cup of Nations, having lifted the title on four previous occasions, but they have gotten off to a slow start this time.

The Black Stars will face Guinea-Bissau tonight, needing a win to book their place in the Round of 16.