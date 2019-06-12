2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Disappointed Majeed Waris wishes Ghana well at tournament

Dropped Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris has sent good wishes to the Black Stars team ahead of the Nations Cup in Egypt after he was axed from the final squad.

The FC Porto forward reacted furiously to his omission from the final 23-man that will travel to Egypt after boycotting a meeting following the release of the squad.

Despite the disappointment Waris explains it's always an honour to represent the nation and wishes the team the best of luck in the tournament.

" Always proud to represent my country so not the outcome I was hoping for. I wish Ghana well in the AFCON,' he tweeted.

"Time to get a well deserved holidays, refresh and go again for the preseason!," he added.

Coach Kwesi Appiah preferred attackers Asamoah Gyan, Caleb Ekuban, Jordan Ayew and Kwabena Owusu in his squad.

Waris came off a good season in France with FC Nantes, where he made 33 Ligue 1 appearances, scoring five goals and creating three assists.

The striker is yet to disclose his next destination after ending his loan stint with the Canaries but there are reports Mantpellier and clubs from the Gulf region are interested in the speedy attacker.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin