2019 Africa Cup of Nations: 'Doubtful' George Afriyie insists Ghana can still clinch AFCON

Ghana Football Association presidential hopeful George Afriyie has expressed worry over the lack of form for some key players of the Black Stars ahead of the forthcoming Afcon in Egypt, but believes the team can still manage to win the title.

The four-time champions are seeking to end their 37-year wait for continental success, having won their last title in 1982.

Kwesi Appiah's side have come close to ending their drought at the last six tournaments, having reached the semi-finals, and even going as far as the final in 2010 and 2015.

However, there has been a shadow of doubt from football connoisseurs in the country due to underwhelming form of some key cogs with less than two months to the start of the competition.

“It’s true if you want to do careful assessment player by player and compare their current form to three years ago.

“You can’t say Asamoah Gyan of three years ago is the same Asamoah Gyan of today, the same way you will say Andre Ayew of 2016 is not the same Andre Ayew of today,” he told Oman FM.

“But the truth is also that, we have had countries who have won the AFCON with players who were less recognized in Africa and the club they were playing. Typical example is the Cameron team that recently won the AFCON 2017 in Gabon,” he noted.

“Their top players revolted and it triggered the coach to dropped nine senior players. But yet he was still able to win the Cup.

George Afriyie also insisted Ghana have no excuse to give ahead of the showdown in Egypt.

“I don’t want us to say our players are out of form currently so we can’t win.

“In AFCON, your preparations, the approach, the eagerness and the seriousness and the way players look hungrier to achieve for the nation makes you win the cup.

“Another example is the Zambian team that won the trophy and and Nigerian team under Stephen Keshie.

“I don’t want us to rule ourselves out. We can still win the AFCON is possible and it’s achievable target,” he added.

Ghana will be making the 8th consecutive appearance at the AFCON since 2006 as one of the most consistent AFCON teams.