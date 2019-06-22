2019 Africa Cup of Nations: DR Congo coach Florent Ibenge confident ahead of Uganda clash

DR Congo coach Florent Ibenge remains positive ahead of their group A opener against Uganda at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The two times champions will begin their campaign at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday against the Cranes of Uganda.

And coach Ibenge believes they are on the same level with their opponents despite admitting they are in a difficult group.

"We qualified from a very difficult group but we will do our best to get the needed results. It’s a tough group and we have tough opponents," he said in a pre-match conference.

"Uganda is almost the same level as us, and it’s going to be a very tough match. There’s no difference between our local and foreign-based players.

"The Congolese players are the same whether they play for TP Mazembe or AS Vita or West Brom. It has always been the same."

Captain Yussuf Mulumbu believes it is time for the 1986 champions to reclaim their spot in African football.

"We are a strong team with a mix of experienced and young talented players. We are ready to do more than what we achieved before," he said ahead of the game.

"Our history in the AFCON is very good and we are working right now to correct what we have been missing. We want to progress further and we have worked for long tactically and we need to get better results although it’s going to be a bit difficult."