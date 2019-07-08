2019 Africa Cup of Nations: DR Congo fans clash with players after AFCON exit

Violence broke between fans and players of DR Congo following their shocking defeat to debutantes Madagascar at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The two times African champions bowed out of the competition after losing 4-2 on penalties to the surprise package at the competition.

Some of the players, including Everton winger Yannick Bolasie were in in heated argument and fight with some fans who were angry at the team for the disappointing result.

Madagascar took a surprise lead through Ibrahim Amada's superb 20-yard strike before Cedric Bakambu equalised with a header.

The Indian Ocean islanders restored their lead through Faneva Andriatsima's header before Chancel Mbemba's 90th-minute equaliser forced extra-time.

Madagascar scored all their penalties.

DR Congo missed two, with Everton winger Yannick Bolasie's attempt going over the bar to confirm Madagascar a quarter-final against Ghana or Tunisia in Cairo on Thursday.

Madagascar's fairytale run continues after another impressive performance in Alexandria, Egypt.

They were 190th in Fifa's rankings five years ago but have now advanced further in this tournament than hosts Egypt and holders Cameroon, both of whom went out on Saturday.

Before their 90th-minute equaliser, DR Congo were denied a penalty in controversial circumstances when Britt Assombalonga appeared to be fouled by Thomas Fontaine.

However, with the video assistant referee system not being used until the quarter-finals, their appeals were ignored.