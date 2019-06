2019 Africa Cup of Nations: DR Congo players apologise for shock Cup defeat to Uganda

DR Congo's squad have apologised for their shock defeat to Uganda in their Group A opener at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

Both skipper Youssouf Mulumbu, who did not play in the 2-0 defeat, and Chancel Mbemba, who wore the captain’s armband in the game, said sorry in a recorded message that was distributed on Twitter (@Leopard Leader Foot).

"We come to you, simply to apologise. It's true that it’s difficult, but we have to," said Mulumbu, flanked by coach Florent Ibenge and with his team mate standing behind him.

"We need unity and it's true that today we let you down. I hope it's a good lesson for us. We still have two games to play, we need your support and we will correct the situation very quickly.

''Today, we made a big mistake, I know it's humiliating for the 90-million Congolese. That's why we come back to you with sincerity and with hand on heart to apologise.''

DR Congo will face hosts Egypt on Wednesday before taking on Zimbabwe next Sunday in their last Group A game.