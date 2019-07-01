2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Draw against Cameroon was a fair result- Former Ghana winger Laryea Kingston

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston insists the Black Stars stalemate with Cameroon at the Nations Cup is a fair result.

Ghana are without a win at the Africa Cup of Nations after drawing the first two games at the tournament.

But former winger Laryea Kingston believes the draw against the reigning champions was a good one.

"Drawing with the defending champions [Cameroon] is a fair result for the Black Stars," he said on SuperSports.

"It was a tough game for the Black Stars but Ghana now finds itself in a difficult situation because they could win all the three points.

"The game totally changed with the introduction of Kwabena Owusu and Asamoah Gyan but Ghana could not win the game.

"For me, all is not lost because they have Guinea Bissau to play and I know they will win to qualify for the next round," he added.

Ghana needs to be Guinea Bissau in their final group game to progress to the last 16 of the competition.