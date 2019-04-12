2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Draw to determine Ghana's preparation for tournament

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah will be waiting for today's Africa Cup of Nations draw before finalising his preparations ahead of the tournament in Egypt.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will be the first to have a total of 24 teams and will be played at eight venues and in five host cities.

The Black Stars have expectedly booked some countries to engage in friendly matches but selecting opponents to prepare for the tournament would be determined by the outcome of today's draw.

Ghana defeated the Harambee Stars of Kenya 1-0 to top Group F of the qualifiers.

The West Africa powerhouse have been seeded into pot 2 alongside Mali, DR Congo, Algeria, Ivory Coast and Guinea ahead of today's draw.

The competition is scheduled to commence from June 21 to July 19.