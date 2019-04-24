2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Egypt choose Cairo Military Academy stadium as training base

Hosts Egypt have adopted the Cairo Military Academy stadium as their training base for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

THe Egyptian Football Association has also confirmed Le Méridien hotel as their headquarters during the tournament period.

The Cairo Military Academy stadium was one of six stadiums used for the 2006 Cup of Nations.

Egypt open their campaign against Zimbabwe on 21 June before facing DR Congo five days later, and then face Uganda on 30 June.

The 2019 Africa Cup of which will take place between June 21 to July 19.