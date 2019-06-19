2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Egypt coach Javier Aguirre rejects claims Salah is the main man for the Pharoahs

Egypt coach Javier Aguirre has rejected claims that the Pharoah's are heavily reliant on Liverpool star Mohammed Salah.

The Mexican tactician insists every single player in his 23-man squad is important for team ahead of their AFCON opener against Zimbabwe.

“Mohamed Salah is a player in my team, just like the remaining 22 players,” the 60-year-old said.

“All of them are Egypt’s players,” he added.

The Pharoah's will face Zimbabwe at Cairo’s International Stadium on Friday in the Nations Cup opener.

“Zimbabwe deserve to be here in this tournament. We are well aware how strong they are,” Aguirre said.

“This game is very important because it’s the opener. However, this will not put us under pressure but rather make us aware of the responsibilities on our shoulders.”

Meanwhile, captain Ahmed Elmohamady believes Mohammed Salah's form will be a plus for the Pharoahs who are chasing an eight AFCON title.

“Salah is now one of the leading three players in the world. This is a very big and positive thing that will definitely help us in our quest to win the Nations Cup,” said the Aston Villa right-back.