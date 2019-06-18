2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Egypt end training camp, relocate to Cairo for tournament opener

Hosts Egypt ended their training camp on Monday and returned Cairo for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations opener against Zimbabwe on Friday at Cairo's International Stadium.

During their camp in Alexandria, the Pharaohs played two friendlies and won both- 1-0 over Tanzania and 3-1 over Guinea.

"The team left Borg Al-Arab this evening (Monday) and will arrive at Cairo in order to start the Nations Cup and resume normal training on Tuesday," statement by the Egyptian Football Association read.

Egypt, the seven-time African champions, are in Group A along with DR Congo and Uganda.

The expanded to 24 teams and will take place from 21 June to 19 July.