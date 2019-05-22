2019 Africa Cup of Nations-Egypt name provisional 25-man squad

Hosts Egypt have announced a provisional 25-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Head Coach Javier Aguirre made public the list on Tuesday (21 May 2019) with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah headlining the squad.

Aguirre recalled veteran Ahly winger Walid Soliman who had previously announced his international retirement. Soliman, who recently returned from a knee injury that sidelined him for almost four months last played for Egypt in 2016. There was also a place for Pyramids FC midfielder Abdullah El Said who missed the Pharaohs qualification campaign.

Veteran forward Ahmed Ali who plays trade for Arab Contractors returns to the squad after a brilliant domestic season that has seen him leading the scorers chart in the Egyptian Premier League on 18 goals.

The host nation will start their final preparatory camp in Borg El Arab on 6 June 2019 with two friendlies lined up against Tanzania and Guinea on 13 and 16 June respectively.

Egypt will kick off the tournament on 21 June at Cairo International Stadium against Zimbabwe in the opening match. Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda complete the Group A pool.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Ahmed Elshennawy (Pyramids), Mohamed Elshennawy (Ahly), Mahmoud “Gennesh” Abdel Rehim (Zamalek), Mohamed Abu Gabal (Smouha)

Defenders: Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa / England), Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion / England), Omar Gaber (Pyramids), Ali Ghazal (Feirense / Portugal), Ayman Ashraf (Ahly), Mahmoud Hamdy “Elwensh” (Zamalek), Baher Elmohamady (Ismaily), Ahmed Ayman Mansour (Pyramids), Mahmoud Alaa (Zamalek), Ahmed Aboul Fetouh (Smouha)

Midfielders: Walid Soliman (Ahly), Abdullah Elsaid (Pyramids), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal / England), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Mahmoud “Trezeguet” Hassan (Kasimpasa /Turkey), Amr Warda (Atromitos / Greece), Nabil “Dunga” Emad (Pyramids)

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool / England), Ahmed Ali (Arab Contractors), Marwan Mohsen (Ahly), Ahmed “Koka” Hassan (Olympiacos / Greece)