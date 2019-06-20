2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Egypt veteran Walid Soliman cleared for Zimbabwe opener

Egypt playmaker Walid Soliman has been declared fit for Friday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations opener against Zimbabwe.

The 34-year-old has fully recovered from an injury he picked up in the warm-up match against Guinea on Sunday

The Ahly veteran had to be substituted in the team's 3-1 friendly win over Syli National.

"Soliman picked up a knock against Guinea, but he underwent a scan Monday that revealed that he is well," Egypt team manager Ihab Leheta Leheta told Time Sports TV channel late Tuesday.

"The technical staff preferred to rest the player in the final training session at our camp in Alexandria (on Monday), but he trained normally in today's session in Cairo to clear himself ready for Friday's opening match."

The Egypt-Zimbabwe tournament opener will be played at the Cairo International Stadium.