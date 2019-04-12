2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Egypt won't underrate Group A opponents

Egypt assistant coach Hany Ramzy says they will leave nothing to chance after being handed a favourable draw for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The tournament hosts will DR Congo, Uganda and Zimbabwe in Group A.

Despite being tipped to dominate the pool, the Pharaohs do not want to get carried away.

"Definitely there is pressure on us because we are the record winners but I am positive," Ramzy told beIN Sports after the game.

"We are always favourites to win the African cup but nothing in football is easy now. All teams have good players and we respect all of them. Our target is to win the title. We will take things one step at a time."