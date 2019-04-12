2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Egypt, Zimbabwe set for tournament opener

Host nation Egypt will begin their campaign against Zimbabwe on June 21 in the opening match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Pharaohs of Egypt will face DR Congo, Uganda and Zimbabwe in Group B.

The tournament will take place from June 21-19 July with 24 teams competing for the ultimate.

Group D has been tagged as the group of death with heavyweights such as Morocco, Ivory Coast, South Africa and Namibia to battle it out.

Morrocco take on Namibia in their opening match as Ivory Coast and South Africa square off in the other group game.

The Black Stars of Ghana will face the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Group F.

The defending champions eliminated Ghana from the tournament in the 2017 edition and went on to win the tournament.

Ghana will face Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in that trick group

Draw in full

Group A: Egypt, DR Congo, Uganda, Zimbabwe

Group B: Nigeria, Guinea, Madagascar, Burundi

Group C: Senegal, Algeria, Kenya, Tanzania

Group D: Morocco, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Namibia

Group E: Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, Angola

Group F: Cameroon, Ghana, Benin, Guinea-Bissau