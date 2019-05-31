2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Empoli star Afriyie Acquah to join Black Stars camp on Monday

Empoli midfielder Afriyie Acquah will join the rest of the Black Stars camp in Dubai on Monday due to the burial of his late father.

The West Africa giants will depart from Ghana to Dubai on Saturday for their pre-tournament training camp ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

But the team is expected to fly out from the country without their influential midfielder Afriyie Acquah who will be at the final burial rites of his late father in Sunyani on Saturday, June 1.

The 27-year-old former TSG Hoffenheim midfielder was hit with a melancholy news of the death of his father Alfred Baah Yeboah in February.

Mr. Yeboah was pronounced dead at the Sunyani Regional Hospital where he had been on admission for one month.

Meanwhile, Acquah is expected to join up with his teammates at their camping base in Dubai on Monday, June 3.

Ghana have been paired in Group F alongside Benin, Guinea Bissau and defending champions Cameroon.