2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ex-deputy Sport Minister O.B Amoah cautions Black Stars ahead of Tunisia showdown

Former Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports O.B. Amoah has called on the Black Stars to be wary of Tunisia ahead of their round of 16 clash at the ongoing Africa Cup Of Nations.

The Black Stars booked a place in the Round of 16 stage of the competition after beating Guinea-Bissau 2-0 on Tuesday to top Group F.

The victory sees the team paired against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

The game will be a repeat of the 2012 edition in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea where the Black Stars won by 2-1 courtesy goals from John Mensah and Andre Ayew.

However, according to O.B Amoah, the team should not see the match as a walkover despite their superior record over the North Africans.

“If you ask me, the Black Stars’ should be able to beat Tunisia easily but we should be very careful of these north African teams, they are very dangerous,” he told Happy FM.

“The coach and the players should study them very well. They like long fast football so Ghana should be able to tackle then on that very well. They can’t be underestimated but we should be able to beat them.”

The Black Stars also played their first AFCON match in 1963 against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia and won by 1-0.

Ghana and Tunisia have played 17 times, Ghana has won 10, drew 3, lost 4.

The two teams have met 7 times in AFCON, Ghana has won 6, drew 1.