2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ex-Ghana defender Sammy Kuffour tips 'underdogs' Black Stars to win tournament

Ex-Ghana defender Samuel Osei Kuffour says the underdog status of the Black Stars could help them win a fifth continental title in Egypt.

Ghana are down the pecking order in relation to the tournament-favourites but that could play to their advantage, says the former Bayern Munich centre-back.

''I am looking forward to the AFCON, but the most important thing is that we go into it without pressure. We are going into the tournament with a free mind because we are not favourites,'' he said.

''If you count about five teams that could win the tournament no one will mention Ghana. This is where our chance lies because we are going into the tournament with a free mind.

''We know that we are not going to bring the cup so it could be a surprise. Football is full of surprises, nobody thought Cameroon would win the competition two years ago but they did.

''The belief in the country is low regarding the Black Stars going all the way to win the cup, It could be a shock for all of us.''

Ghana must first progress from a Group comprising defending champions Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau and Benin.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will run from 21 June to 19 July.