2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ex-Ghana FA vice George Afriyie wants bonus issue sorted before tournament starts

Former GFA Vice President, George Afriyie has advised the new Black Stars management committee led by Dr Kofi Kodua Sarpong to resolve issues concerning the teams winning bonuses before the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

According to the bankroller of Okyeman Planners, issues concerning winning bonuses to be earned by the team always distract the nation as well as the players, and does not auger well for the team at the tournament when not properly handled.

Ghana suffered worldwide ridicule during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil after players threatened to boycott the tournament over unpaid appearance fees and bonuses.

The then government had to fly $3 million to the tournament before the final Group match against Portugal.

At the 2017 tournament in Gabon, the winning bonus of the team was slashed from $10,000 to $5,000.

However, issues of winning bonuses have cropped up again with reports indicating that there might be an increment during the upcoming tournament.

Afriyie in the wake of these issues has suggested that motivation should be discussed and approved here in Ghana before the team leaves for Egypt.

He was Chairman of the Black Stars management committee when Ghana placed second at the 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea.

