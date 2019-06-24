2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ex-Ghana skipper John Paintsil urges Black Stars to keep shape in the AFCON

Former Ghana captain John Paintsil believes the Black Stars can only triumph at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations if they keep their tactical discipline.

Ghana, who last won the continental football mundial title in 1982, will open their 2019 campaign against Benin on June 25 and face Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau on June 29 and July 2 respectively.

According to Paintsil, the team can end their 37-year trophy drought at the tournament with hardwork and determination.

“I think with determination, hard work, confidence, teamwork, respect, the coach being there for the players and players being there for the coach, [the team will be successful],” said Paintsil to TV3.

“In terms of discipline [on the pitch], it means keeping their positions right, those who need to recover should recover, the team shape must be accurate; not left-wing going [forward and] left-back [also] going.

"If the coach asks them to keep shape, they must keep a shape - they understand these terms.

“So with all these, everything will come right with them but if they lose focus, if they lose discipline on the field, they can get punished.”