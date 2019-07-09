2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ex-Ghana winger Laryea Kingston gives thumbs up to Black Stars despite AFCON exit

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has eulogized the Black Stars despite the elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

The Black Stars quest of ending their 37-year AFCON drought was dashed following a 2-1 defeat on penalty against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia after playing out 1-1 in 120 minutes.

Tunisia shot into the lead on the 73rd minute through Taha Khenissi but Ghana pushes the game to extra time after Rami Bediou with virtually the last kick of the game.

After the extra 30 minutes ended goalless, Ghana’s Leeds forward Caleb Ekuban was the only player not to score in the shoot-out and it was left to Sassi to coolly convert and secure Tunisia a last-eight clash with Madagascar.

Despite failing to march on to the quarterfinals stage, Kingston says the players must be commended for a good job done.

“I am proud of the players because they fought hard when they were down to send the match to extra time,” the 38-year-old former Hearts of Midlothian midfielder said on SuperSports.

"It is sad Ghana couldn’t win the trophy but this is football and you accept the outcome of the results,” he added.