2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ex-Sports Minister Vanderpuye condemns paying appearance fees for Black Stars

Immediate-past Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye has kicked against paying appearance fees for Ghana's squad at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

It has been speculated that each member of the Black Stars will be paid US$ 80,000 for making the final 23-man roster for the tournament in Egypt.

But that amount is yet to be confirmed by the Sports Ministry who have refused to disclose the budget for this year's campaign.

But the Member of Parliament of the Odododiodoo constituency says there is no economic sense in that.

''You don't pay appearance fees at the Cup of Nations. We are nurturing monsters and they will devour us one day,'' Vanderpuye said on Asempa FM's Ultimate Morning Show.