2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Experience played a key part in our victory against Guinea-Bissau- Asamoah Gyan

General captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan insists the Nation's experience at the competition played a vital role in Ghana's victory over Guinea-Bissau.

The Black Stars defeated the Djurtus 2-0, courtesy goals from Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey.

After a poor first half performance, the Black Stars returned from the break a better side with Jordan Ayew scoring a beautiful goal from a brilliant solo effort before Thomas Partey added the second following some good passing football from the team.

"Experience was key," Gyan, who was an unused substitute said after the game. "It's too early to say we will win the Cup but we remain focused and we are thinking about the next opponent," he added.

Ghana will face Tunisia, who finished runners up in Group E in the last 16 on Monday but the Black Stars' camp has been ravaged by injuries.

However, the 33-year old believes all the players in camp are battle ready when they are called on by the coach.

"The coach has chosen his best 23 players and anybody who is given the opportunity, I'm sure the player can step in," he said.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin