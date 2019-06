FIFA president Gianni Infantino will attend the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations opening ceremony that takes place at Cairo International Stadium on Friday.

This was confirmed on Thursday by Egyptian Football Association (EFA) chairman Hani Abo-Rida.

"FIFA president Infantino informed me that he will attend the Nations Cup opening ceremony and the opening game between Egypt and Zimbabwe," Abo-Rida told EFA's official website.

Egypt face Zimbabwe at Cairo International Stadium in the tournament opener.