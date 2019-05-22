2019 Africa Cup of Nations: FIVE debutants in Ghana's squad for tournament

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has named Hearts of Oak center-back Mohammed Alhassan among five other debutants in his provisional 29-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The four-time champions are seeking to end their 37-year wait for continental success, having won their last title in 1982.

Kwesi Appiah's side have come close to ending their drought at the last six tournaments, having reached the semi-finals, and even going as far as the final in 2010 and 2015.

The former Al Khartoum Watani gaffer made it clear in the wake of the qualifiers that he will hand call-ups to any Ghanaian player who is performing at club level.

True to his words, coach Appiah has named five debutants in his 29-man provisional squad ahead of the tournament.

CD Numancia attacking midfielder Yaw Yeboah, Musah Nuhu of St Gallen, Hearts of Oak’s Mohammed Alhassan.

Another players who found their names on the debutant list are Abdul Fatawu of Asante Kotoko, Samuel Owusu and Kwabena Owusu of NK Cucaricki and CD Leganes respectively.

Ghana have been drawn in Group F alongside Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.