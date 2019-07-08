2019 Africa Cup of Nations: FIVE Tunisian players to watch against Ghana

Youssef Msakni (KAS Eupen)

After missing out at the Fifa World Cup in Russia, the Belgium-based attacking midfielder is back for the Carthage Eagles. Msakni scored Tunisia's first goal at this Afcon in the group opener against Angola. Though it was not enough to seal a victory, it was a historic goal as it made Msakni the first Tunisian to score in four different Afcon editions. The Black Stars must be wary of the attacking prowess of the Tunisia captain.

Wahbi Khazri (Saint-Etienne)

The forward is presently being rested to recover in time for Monday’s Round of 16 tie. Khazi scored Tunisia’s crucial equaliser against Mali. The striker is a dead ball specialist who is capable of dimming the Black Stars shine on Monday.

Wajdi Kechrida (ES Sahel)

The defender is one of the few home-based players in the Tunisia team. He lost his brother on the eve of their departure to Egypt for Afcon. Kechrida is now motivated to win Afcon for his late brother. The right-back will be a handful for the Ghana strikers.

Ferjani Sassi (Zamalek SC)

Sassi is the only-Egypt based player in the Tunisia squad and he commands a great following among locals, especially those of Zamalek.

The midfielder is yet to taste action at this Afcon tournament because he has a slight knock according to Tunisia coach Alan Giresse. But having sat out the three group games, Sassi may make a timely return against Ghana which would be a big boost for the Carthage Eagles.

Ellyes Skhiri (Montpellier)

The defensive midfielder was born and raised in France and has played every single minute for Tunisia at Afcon.

His passing abilities stand out in the Carthage Eagles squad with over 86% completion so far in the last three group matches.

A likely combination with Sassi on Monday in the game against Ghana might rattle coach Kwesi Appiah's men.