2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Former GFA Veep to commission AFCON game between Angola and Maauritania

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association George Afriyie will be the commissioner in charge of the game between Angola and Mauritania at the Nations Cup.

The ex-Black Stars management committee chairman is part of the organising committee of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Afriyie has been working behind the scenes at the tournament but he is set to take his first major role at the competition by supervision the game between the Palancas Nigras and the Lions of Chigueti in group E on Saturday.

The Bankroller of Okyeman Planners is part of the growing number of Ghanaians working in various positions at the Nations Cup.

He joins the likes of former FA Spokesperson Ibrahim Saanie Daara, a lead member of the Media team in Egypt, and Dr. Pambo, who is part of the Medical team of CAF.

Other influential Ghanaian in CAF is general secretary Tony Baffoe and Fredrick Acheampong who was commissioner in the game between DR Congo and Uganda.