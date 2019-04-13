2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Former Ivory Coast captain Yaya Toure praises CAF for "fantastic" AFCON draw

Former Ivory Coast star Yaya Toure has lauded the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for it's magnificent organisation of the Nations Cup draw on Friday.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations draw with held in Cairo-Egypt, with some spectacular fireworks and performances.

After the colourful event, Yaya Toure-one of the legends to grace the occasion- praised the CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad and his staff for the best draw in the continent's history.

"Congratulations to CAF President Ahmad Ahmad and his staff on a fantastic 2019 AFCON draw. The setting for the draw was spectacular and I am very excited about the tournament,' he posted on Twitter.

Yaya Toure won the Nations Cup in 2015 with Ivory Coast after beating Ghana on Penalties in Equatorial Guinea.

The Elephants have a tricky draw in 2019 after pairing Morocco, which is coached by Herve Renard- the man who led them to glory in 2015, South Africa and Namibia.

The 32nd Africa Cup of Nations begins on 21st June and ends on 19th July.