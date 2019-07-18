2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Fuse ODG to perform at the closing ceremony of 2019 AFCON

Ghanaian Afropop singer Fuse ODG will join other selected artistes to perform at the closing ceremony of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

After three weeks of gruelling football full of surprises and entertainment, the curtains will be drawn down on Sunday as the Teranga Lions of Senegal will engage the Desert Foxes of Algeria at the final.

Despite Ghana’s failure to reach the grande finale, the West Africa nation will be boldly represented at the finals by Fuse ODG.

The ‘Antenna’ crooner will join other selected African artistes to cheer the fans before the final showdown.

The UK-based Ghanaian singer took to his his Instagram page to confirm that he will be performing.

"Touch Down Egypt with the team!! Happy to announce I’ll be performing at the closing ceremony for African Cup of Nations Finals. Me ready to rep! It’s a worldwide movement… #AFCON19#NewAfricaNation"