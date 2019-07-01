GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Gabonese Referee Eric Otogo Castane to officiate Ghana- Guinea Bissau clash

Published on: 01 July 2019

Gabonese Referee Eric Otogo Castane has been appointed to officiate Group F’s final group game between Ghana and Guinea Bissau  in Suez on Tuesday. 

The Black Stars must win at all cost to enhance their chances of making it into the next round.

Guinea-Bissau are also without a win in their last two games played and will be seeking to upset the Black Stars.

The last time Referee Castane officiated a Black Stars game at the Africa Cup of Nations was in 2015, where Ghana thrashed hosts Equatorial Guinea by 3-0.

 

 

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments