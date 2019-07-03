GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Genk star Joseph Aidoo marks tournament debut in Ghana win

Published on: 03 July 2019
2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Genk star Joseph Aidoo marks tournament debut in Ghana win
Joseph Aidoo of Ghana fouls Joseph Mendes of Guinea-Bissau during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals football match between Guinea Bissau and Ghana at the Suez Stadium, Suez, Egypt on 02 July 2019 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Defender Joseph Aidoo played his first Africa Cup of Nations match on Tuesday in Ghana's 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau in their final Group F game.

Aidoo, who plays for Belgian champions Genk, stepped in to replace Kassim Nuhu, who was serving a one-match ban after accumulation two yellow cards.

He lasted the entire duration of the match at the Suez stadium.

Aid gave a good account of himself, but with the return of Kassim Nuhu from suspension, the Genk player will drop to the bench for the last 16 clash against Tunisia.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments