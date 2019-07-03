2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Genk star Joseph Aidoo marks tournament debut in Ghana win

Defender Joseph Aidoo played his first Africa Cup of Nations match on Tuesday in Ghana's 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau in their final Group F game.

Aidoo, who plays for Belgian champions Genk, stepped in to replace Kassim Nuhu, who was serving a one-match ban after accumulation two yellow cards.

He lasted the entire duration of the match at the Suez stadium.

Aid gave a good account of himself, but with the return of Kassim Nuhu from suspension, the Genk player will drop to the bench for the last 16 clash against Tunisia.