2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana avoids mammoth clash with Nigeria after topping group

Ghana avoided a potential banana skin on Tuesday by avoiding Nigeria in the last 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Guinea Bissua to finish top of Group F.

The Black Stars could have faced their arch rivals in the first match of the knock phase if Cameroon had won their match with Benin but the Indomitable Lions froze on the occasion.

Ghana won their match 2-0 in Suez while Cameroon were held to a goalless by a determined Benin side on Tuesday.

This means Nigeria will play Cameroon in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16.

The Super Eagles had already qualified, following their consecutive 1-0 wins over Burundi and Guinea, but they were shocked 2-0 by Madagascar in their final Group B fixture.

It meant that Gernot Rohr’s men finished in second place and would face the runners-up from Group F.

Nigeria’s game against Cameroon will be played this Saturday, July 6.