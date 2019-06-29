2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana captain Andre Ayew declared fit for Cameroon clash

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has been cleared fit for the big clash against Cameroon in the second group F game on Saturday.

The 29-year old suffered a knock in the 2-2 draw against Benin on Monday, sitting out a couple of training session.

However, on Friday Ayew participated inn full training and has been deemed fit for the game against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

Ghana needs a win against the five times African champions to enhance their chances of progressing to the last 16 of the competition.

Andre Ayew scored in the draw against Benin to put his name in the record books as Ghana's all time leading scorer at the Nations Cup with 9 strikes.

The Black Stars will miss defender John Boye, who picked up two yellow cards in the first game. He will return in for the game against Guinea Bissau.