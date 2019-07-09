2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana captain Andre Ayew hails efforts of Black Stars players

Ghana captain Andre Dede Morgan Ayew has hailed players of the Black Stars despite the team’s elimination from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars lost to the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on penalties (5-4) after the game had ended 1-1 after regulation time.

Ghana did not lose a game in this year’s competition as they won a game and drew two of their matches at the group stage to progress to the Round of 16 to face Tunisia.

The Tunisians scored first with Ghana getting the equalizer in the dying minutes of the game through an own goal.

With the game been settled through the penalty shootouts, Tunisia have picked their first win over Ghana in the tournament.

Depsite the disappointing exit, Andre Ayew congratulated his teammates for the performance exhibited against the Tunisians.

Tunisia will now face Madagascar in the quarter-finals on Thursday.